Crane to remove waste truck from collapsed culvert

Culvert repair is underway near Durrumbul Public School at Brunswick Heads.

ENGINEERS and Byron Shire Council workers have brought in a crane to remove a waste collection truck trapped in a collapsed culvert.

The culvert across the upper reaches of the Brunswick River near the Durrumbul School caved in when the truck was driving across earlier on Monday morning.

A Byron Shire Council spokeswoman said Durrumbul School, Mullumbimby High School, Main Arm School and Shearwater Steiner School have been contacted by council to inform staff, parents and students of the culvert closure.

She said engineers were unsure as to when the culvert would be repaired and re-open to traffic.

The council engineers and staff were on-site until late this afternoon building an interim road which is now open to traffic.

This will allow temporary access to Settlement Road, but drivers should note there is a five-tonne load limit on vehicles.

Workers will be on-site again tomorrow finishing this interim gravel road.

Byron Shire Council has also installed a prefabricated walkway across the river at the site of the damaged culvert with associated barriers and signage.

Byron Shire Council has started assessing options for repair of the causeway and has had preliminary discussions with NSW Fisheries.

The council apologises for the inconvenience to residents.