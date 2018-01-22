Crane to be delivered to new highway bridge site

An artist's impression of the new bridge over the Richmond River at Broadwater.

An artist's impression of the new bridge over the Richmond River at Broadwater. Roads and Maritime Services

A CRANE to help build the new Richmond River bridge at Broadwater will be brought on to the site today.

The delivery of the crane could cause some delays for drivers on the Pacific Highway for the next two days, according to the Roads and Maritime Service.

The crane will assist in the preparation of marine operations from the southern load out jetty.

The southbound slow lane of the Pacific Highway at Pimlico will be closed at times and traffic control in place for three days between 7am and 6pm starting today.

The traffic changes will affect a section of the highway 600m south of Coolgardie Road to 600m north of Whytes Lane while clearing and earthwork is ongoing.

Temporary traffic lights will also be installed at the intersection of Old Bagotville Road and Montis Road at Bagotville, and will remain in place for the duration of the project.

Lumleys Lane is now permanently closed to through traffic from Wardell Road. The permanent closure is required to facilitate building of the new Pacific Highway.

Due to the predicted high volume of traffic expected over the Australia Day weekend, no works will be carried out on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from Thursday until Monday, January 29.

Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will take place as required during this time.

There will be three nights of work carried out on the Pacific Highway north of Watts Lane at Harwood from today. Each of the north and southbound lanes of the highway will be closed with stop/slow conditions in place.