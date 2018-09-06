Worker killed in horror crane accident

Aerial shots of the construction site on Whitehorse Road, Box Hill. Picture: Nine News

A WORKER has died and another is in a critical condition after a crane dropped more than a tonne of concrete into an occupied pit at a Melbourne work site.

Victoria Police say the crane was transporting a tub of concrete at the corner of Watts Street and Whitehorse Road in Box Hill, shortly after 12pm.

Three men were working in the pit at the basement of the residential building site when the chain holding the kibble - a bucket used to transport concrete on a work site - reportedly snapped.

Two of the men became submerged and trapped under the kibble and buried in the wet concrete. One of those men, who has not yet been formally identified, died at the scene.

Another worker, a 28-year-old man from Caroline Springs, is in a critical condition at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

This crane dropped its load into a pit where three men were working. Picture: David Caird

One of the injured workers is transferred to an ambulance. Picture: David Caird

A third worker, a 27-year-old man from Southbank, suffered a broken arm. It's not yet known how long the men were trapped but workers could be seen desperately shovelling wet concrete from the pit.

CFMEU Victorian State Secretary John Setka said the situation was "madness".

"Absolutely tragic scenes on construction site in Box Hill," he wrote on Twitter.

"Our thoughts are with all involved … this is madness."

Mr Setka told 3AW a "mechanical failure" was responsible for the incident and one of the workers was "under the kibble for a while".

"It's come down, critically injured one worker, broke two arms of another worker," he said.

"It's massively chaotic. It's pretty traumatic, understandably. We've got counsellors on the way because a lot of the construction workers will need immediate counselling."

Workers on the site - a 12-storey residential building to be completed after 2020 - have been there since last year.

More than a tonne of concrete came down on workers on Thursday. Picture: David Caird

Witnesses said many workers, including the crane operator, had been seen leaving the site in tears.

Mr Setka said the crane company involved in today's incident, Clark Cranes, is the same company that closed a Richmond street in July when one of its cranes toppled in bad weather.

"Yes, it's the same company," he said.

Busy Bridge Road was closed for two days to residents after the construction crane threatened to damage nearby homes.

Clark Cranes is a family-owned company which has been operating in Melbourne for more than 30 years. The company's website declares its "fleet of cranes come in a variety of sizes, styles, and can lift different loads and weights safely".

News.com.au has approached Clark Cranes for comment.

The Metropolitan Fire Brigade confirmed its specialist Urban Search and Rescue teams were on the scene at Box Hill assisting Victoria Police.

Motorists have been told to avoid the area and traffic has been diverted away from the busy Station Street intersection. WorkSafe is also attending.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.