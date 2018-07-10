Lowndes proud to have silenced critics

CRAIG Lowndes will bow out of full-time Supercars racing a proud man having silenced his critics during the first half of his swansong season.

The 44-year-old finished 10th in a disappointing 2017 campaign that sparked fears his powers may be fading with age - a theory that has been thrown out the window by his current form.

Days after announcing his end-of-year retirement, the No.888 driver bagged a pair of fourth place finishes at his bogy track in Townsville to prove he is still a force.

Craig Lowndes in Townsville. Picture: AAP Image

It follows a consistent campaign to date highlighted by a breakthrough victory in Tasmania and a stunning 25th-to-third podium in Perth. He is now fifth in the standings, just 28 points behind teammate and reigning champion Jamie Whincup.

"Really for us, we had an up-and-down year last year," he said. "Everyone has it but the only way that the driver can bounce back is to do what we have done and have a really solid year.

Lowndes will be an endurance co-driver only in 2019. Picture: AAP Image

"Irish (race engineer John McGregor) and I were really keen to try to rectify that. We worked really hard over Christmas, we worked on a number of things that didn't work last year, we've made modifications and I think it is showing.

"From me, there was never any doubt (that I'd return to form) but of course instead of saying it you want to be able to show it and prove it.

Lowndes is a three-time series winner and six-time Bathurst 1000 champion. Picture: AAP Image

"To be able to do what we have done, yeah we have quietened the critics and that's something that I am really proud of."

Lowndes though declared he will not sit back in admiration of his feats as he targets another stellar endurance swing alongside co-driver Steven Richards, including at the Gold Coast 600 in October.