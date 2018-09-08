Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ballina Under-18s captain Jordan Sly: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Ballina Under-18s captain Jordan Sly: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus Ursula Bentley
Sport

Crafty Sly leads way from five-eighth

by Mitchell Craig
8th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SWITCH to five-eighth has brought out the best in Ballina Under-18s captain Jordan Sly in the NRRRL this season.

He played second row last year and is part of a Seagulls team aiming for three straight premierships under coach Greg Barnes when they play Cudgen at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, tomorrow.

Only lock Billy Dwane is still there from the first one in 2016 while halfback Jake Petty and lock Sunny Sheather have been standouts this season.

"Jordan has really stepped up this year and Jake Petty has played every game and led us around well,” Barnes said.

"We're pretty confident in what we can do and no other club has won three (Under-18) grand finals in a row.

"The best thing about these boys is they know how to play the game and they're really good kids off the field.”

Ballina has lost only two games this season and one was against Cudgen in a dour major semi-final in wet weather a fortnight ago.

Sly led from the front in the preliminary final against Lower Clarence and the Seagulls looked back near their best in a 30-14 win.

"I think having to play again last week has helped us immensely,” Barnes said.

"We came into the major semi-final off a bye in the last round, a week off for being minor premiers, then it was our first wet weather game of the season.

"Cudgen are a really good side, though. We had about eight of them in the rep side and they deserved to get into the grand final first.

"I've been lucky to have Troy Johnstone, Mick Sheather and Gerry Thompson on the coaching staff this season and the first grade have been really good to us with opposed work.”

Kick-off is 11.15am.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    TOP 70: The Northern Rivers' Most Influential #1-10

    premium_icon TOP 70: The Northern Rivers' Most Influential #1-10

    News REVEALED: We announce the top 10 most influential people in our region. What do you think?

    • 8th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Trio braved raging floodwaters as men clung to power pole

    premium_icon Trio braved raging floodwaters as men clung to power pole

    News SES volunteers honoured with bravery citations

    • 8th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    New coffee tastes like Toblerone ... here's where to get it

    premium_icon New coffee tastes like Toblerone ... here's where to get it

    Business New coffee blend has been years in the making

    • 8th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Community begs doctor to return

    Community begs doctor to return

    News A time of great medical discovery

    • 8th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners