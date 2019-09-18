Crafty 'haven' set to open in Ballina shopping centre

ANNIVERSARY: Ballina Fair recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, and is about to welcome some new retail outlets.

ANNIVERSARY: Ballina Fair recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, and is about to welcome some new retail outlets. Contributed

FOR those who enjoy craft, what is described as a "haven" for crafty things will be opening its doors in Ballina Fair next week, October 1.

Ballina Fair has announced Kaisercraft is moving in.

Stacey Mills, the shopping centre's manager, said the Fair was "excited" to announce that shop is set to open at Ballina Fair on October 1.

Kaisercraft is an Australian paper craft designer, distributor and wholesaler business, the company's website says.

The company began as a small joinery business owned and operated by Stephen Kaiser.

Mr Kaiser then moved into producing the scrapbooking ranges that the shop is renowned for within the craft community.

But the shop is much more than that, with gifts, stationery and reusable lunch bags included in the product range listed on the website.

Kaisercraft's opening comes just after the shopping centre marked its 30th anniversary, and while the Fair is currently undergoing its fifth major redevelopment.

When the revamp is finished, Ballina Fair will see the addition of Cotton On Mega, a new look Best & Less store and an internal connection to the Cinema.

Ballina Fair first opened in 1989 with 26 specialty shops -- the Franklins supermarket was the largest -- a cinema and an indoor heated pool and gym.

Stage 2 opened in 1998 with Franklins expanding to Franklins Fresh, a second cinema screen was added, Best & Less and Woolworths took up residence at Ballina Fair.

Stage 3, saw a $10 million renovation to Ballina Fair, with a third cinema added, Target replaced Franklins Fresh, an outdoor eating area at the Southern Entrance was created plus an additional 12 specialty stores were added.

"Ballina Fair has been a key to the community for the past 30 years and we are positive that we can continue to be an integral part of the community in years to come," Ms Mills said.

"We are also proud of the fact that over the years we have assisted numerous local community groups, schools, sporting groups and charities to fundraise in the centre and have also provided community groups with ongoing sponsorships."

Ballina Fair also supports numerous local suppliers and businesses, which in turn keeps money within our local economy, plus the centre also creates local employment with more than 600 jobs.

The recent birthday celebrations included cake, birthday gifts and an exhibition of photos of the Fair over the past 30 years.