Craft brewery in South Lismore set to get green light

TWO MATES: Former Olympian Grant Smith is one half of new brewing company Two Mates Brewing.

TWO MATES: Former Olympian Grant Smith is one half of new brewing company Two Mates Brewing.

Two Mates Brewing’s long-mooted craft brewery in South Lismore looks set to finally get the green light to proceed.

The company’s development application will be discussed at the upcoming Lismore City Council meeting on February 9.

Two Mates Brewing, run by Grant Smith and Andrew Newton, wants to bring a boutique craft brewing facility to the old railway shed in South Lismore.

Located at 7 Engine St, the DA would allow for a craft brewery to be built on site, including wholesale of brewery products, brewery tours, Tap House customer area for tastings, takeaway sale of brewery products and merchandise, a mobile food van area and a play area.

BREWERY: The back of what will be the site of Two Mates Brewing. Located at the old railyard on Engine St.

Speaking to The Northern Starlast year, Mr Smith indicated the brewery would be a family friendly destination.

“We really want to emphasise that this is driven by what the people want just as much as what we do as business owners,” he said.

SEE MORE: Olympian set to open brewery in South Lismore

While it was on public submission, the DA received 12 submissions, four opposing the development and eight in favour of the brewery.

One of the issues raised in the submissions was the amount of unapproved works which had been undertaken at the site.

The recommendation is that council approve the DA at the upcoming meeting which would enable the brewery to move closer to fruition.

The brewery has been in the works for a while with the company initially hoping to open the brewery in December of last year.