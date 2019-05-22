Cracks show at the start of race

SAIL TIME: John McDonnell in Wokat at the Richmond River Rowing and Sailing Club round at the weekend.

SAIL TIME: John McDonnell in Wokat at the Richmond River Rowing and Sailing Club round at the weekend. Jane Morgan

COMPETITORS were greeted with excellent conditions for the second last race of the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club's season.

A southerly wind of good strength, sunshine after the rain, and a good sized fleet.

Starting seemed to be an issue in this race, not for the catamarans, but definitely for the combined monohull/gennaker division and the Trailer Sailor division.

Half a minute before the mono/gennaker start, Formula 15 'Trade Secret' capsized in a gust and landed on Mr Bond - another F15.

This unsettled others it seemed, for not long after, Formula 15 'Magic Formula' inexplicably sailed straight into the start boat.

Seconds later, and just before the start hooter, NS14 'Cosmic' lost control right near the start boat and careened into another NS14 'Aquamarine' at right angles.

Aquamarine's bow caught Cosmic just behind hers and caused a crack in the hull, forcing Cosmic to retire as they were taking on water.

Remarkably, Aquamarine was untangled from the mess, took the lead and got to the first mark first, not to be overtaken and won the monohull division.

Joining in with the racing for the first time was a 125 dinghy with the remarkable name of 'Floatatious Groovy'.

The gennakers had some close racing, but some 'double tea bags' - where both crew who have been leaning out beyond the side of the boat on a trapeze wire get dunked into the water like tea bags, caused some capsizes to windward.

There was also some consternation at the Trailer Sailor start after some exercising of rules (legally) by competitors just prior to the line to prevent at least one boat crossing the start line.

The catamarans had a very nice sail, no dramas, with two of the faster boats taking the top two places.

Results

Trailer Sailors: 1. Graeme Fleming/Fiona Cormack in Incy Wincy. 2. Andrew McInnes and Todd Goldsmith in Shades of Grey. 3. Ian Bowles in Serenity

Gennakers: 1. Laura Stoltenberg/Francine Gloerfelt-Tarp in Numero Uno. 2. Duncan Dey in Casper 3. Michael Wiley/Tara Goodey in Magic Formula

Catamarans: 1. Chris Hallett/Seamus Coakley in Finely Tuned. 2. Michael Cocks in 'A'. 3. Tony Pullyn in First Strike

Monohulls: 1. Trent and Daisy Morgan in Aquamarine. 2. Colin Hinwood in A Caddy For Daddy. 3. Graham Hams in Alter Ego.