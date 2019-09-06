Cracks in essential pins cause XPT services to be cancelled

XPT train services between Sydney and Grafton have been cancelled because of faults found in the decades old locomotives say media reports.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Sydney Trains had confirmed four XPT diesel locomotives had so far been removed from service for testing after cracks were identified in centre pins.

NSW's rail operator has been forced to stop running at least four regional trains and cancel some passenger services after the discovery of cracks in a critical component of its XPT fleet.

The centre pins on the locomotives are placed under high stress because they transfer all of the tractive and braking loads between the driving wheels and the main body of the train.

Sydney Trains, which maintains the decades-old regional trains, will now replace the so-called centre pins on the entire fleet of XPT locomotives over the next five months.

The steel centre pins in which the cracks have been found are a "critical component" because they connect the body of a locomotive to its driving wheels. A failure of a centre pin while a train is in operation risks causing a derailment.

The NSW Opposition has criticised the Berejiklian Government for excessive spending on Sydney-centric projects while basic funding of maintenance for rolling stock such as the XPT were neglected.



A report on asset management completed in September 2018 by Sydney Trains and released by the media under Freedom of Information laws in January 2019 revealed that rolling stock including the XPT were in desperate need of maintenance funding.

Shadow Minister for Regional Transport, David Harris MP, called on the Liberals and Nationals to explain to North Coast residents how this was allowed to occur.



"Today we learn at least four regional trains were forced to stop running and passenger services were cancelled after the discovery of cracks in a critical component of the XPT fleet," Mr Harris said.

"The Liberals and Nationals have neglected regional train services, leading to the cancellation of XPT services between Sydney and Grafton since Saturday and the replacement of trains by buses "for the foreseeable future"



"The statement issued by Sydney Trains in January was clearly incorrect and now the Grafton XPT has been replaced by bus services.



"This breakdown in safety and services is unacceptable for communities across the North Coast, especially as replacement XPTs are not due to be in service until 2023."