Cracking good news for Casino Beef Week

CRACKING GOOD NEWS: The NCMC Casino Beef Week festival is set to host the 2019 AWPA NSW Whipcracking Championships finds a new home at NCMC Casino Beef Week. Pictured is current Australian and world whip-cracking champion Daniel Wicks.

FOR YEARS, the sounds of whips cracking have echoed throughout the Casino CBD as the town gathers for the annual Beef Week festival.

This year, prepare for more action as the 2019 AWPA NSW Whipcracking Championships finds a new home at NCMC Casino Beef Week.

NCMC Casino Beef Week organisers announced the news the festival will host the 2019 Australian Whipcrackers & Plaiters Association's NSW Whipcracking Championships.

The event will be held at Beef Week for the next three years and is set to attract champion whipcrackers from across Australia.

The championship has many divisions including the novice section which anyone can enter on the day, the children's and adults competitions plus the Bullock Whip section.

Casino Beef Week event manager Maree Santarossa said the Australian Bullock Whip title is held in a different state each year and will sure to be a highlight at Beef Week.

It will be a jampacked day with competitors being judged on presentation, accuracy and ten individual whipcracking routines.

AWPA president Steve Wicks said AWPA members are "really looking forward" to competing at the NCMC Casino Beef Week.

"We are passionate about showcasing Australian culture and heritage through our involvement with the festival," he said.

The 2019 AWPA Casino Beef Week NSW Whipcracking Championships will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 10am to 4pm within the Casino CBD.