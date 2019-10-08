Fix holiday parking chaos at Lennox Head: Councillor

Ballina Shire Council will prepare a report on options to prevent guests at the Lennox Head caravan park taking up the public car parking spaces near Lake Ainsworth.

BALLINA Shire Council will look into solutions for the parking chaos of last Christmas holiday season when Lennox Head caravan park guests took up public car parking on Camp Drewe Rd next to Lake Ainsworth.

Cr Jeff Johnson asked for a report on options to the problem, and was backed unanimously by his fellow councillors.

He said the "obvious solution" was to create a no-parking zone between 1am and 5am at the tourist hot spot, as has been done in other areas.

He said the redevelopment of the Lake Ainsworth precinct, he said it was "vitally important that car parking spaces aren't filled up by guests of the Reflections Holiday Park".

"In previous holiday periods, I have documented over 100 caravan park cars parked in the public spaces," he said.

"Council -- ratepayers -- has spent more than $1 million increasing the open space around the lake and providing additional carparking spaces and these parking areas need to be available for both local residents and day trippers.

"As both the local population and visitor numbers continue to grow this issue will only become more pressing."

Cr Johnson said the caravan park completed a draft Masterplan back in early 2017 in which they committed to providing additional internal parking spaces for its guests.

"But almost three years later, the matter hasn't seemed to have progressed," he said.

As part of the report, Cr Johnson asked for staff to follow up on the caravan park's agreement to build a boundary fence along the park's northern border to formally separate the public parking area and road network and the caravan park grounds.

"Council has even put in speed bumps and pedestrian crossings to line up with the proposed gates," he said.

He said the issue was one of safety as children could run onto Camp Drewe Rd.