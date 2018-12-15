Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The in committee Mary valley rattler train restoration item at this week's meeting is one of several items Cr Dan Stewart believes should have been held in a public meeting.
The in committee Mary valley rattler train restoration item at this week's meeting is one of several items Cr Dan Stewart believes should have been held in a public meeting. LEEROY TODD
Council News

Cr Stewart: Council's 'secret items' should've been public

scott kovacevic
by
15th Dec 2018 1:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE decision to discuss four items behind closed doors at the last Gympie Regional Council meeting has been questioned by Councillor Dan Stewart.

In a post on his Dan 4 Gympie Facebook page, Cr Stewart said the items only involved budget changes so should have been open to the public.

"The changes were relatively minor, involving shifting money from one place to another," he said.

 

Councillor Dan Stewart.
Councillor Dan Stewart. Renee Albrecht

"It was not like we were drafting a new budget, or even making major changes, that might have caused people profiteering if they knew what was proposed."

He was the lone dissenting voice among all nine councillors when the motion to put them In Committee was made.

"Councillors are so used to simply voting for the motion to go into committee, we do not think about it much," he said.

 

The Kybong Airport masterplan has been found to be more expensive to develop than first thought.
The Kybong Airport masterplan has been found to be more expensive to develop than first thought.

Along with the controversial increase in the Rattler restoration, which he called "being between a rock and a hard place", he said State Government funding for the Gympie Aerodrome could be shifted due to costing problems.

"(It's) an example where estimated cost for a master plan was greatly underestimated."

closed sessions dan stewart gympie regional council secret items
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Mum calls for action on family violence after tragic loss

    premium_icon Mum calls for action on family violence after tragic loss

    News A Coronial inquest had heard of a girl with "radiant smile" being lost in tragic circumstances.

    Lismore pilot's 500km flight smashes hang gliding record

    premium_icon Lismore pilot's 500km flight smashes hang gliding record

    News He waited a year for the right weather, but it was worth it

    Man sentenced to jail for bush festival drug haul

    premium_icon Man sentenced to jail for bush festival drug haul

    Crime Man locked up over drug haul destined for festival

    West Ballina land slated for development

    premium_icon West Ballina land slated for development

    Council News A planning proposal has paved the way for a new residential area

    Local Partners