CQ's worst flu season in 5 years

CONFIRMED flu victims have topped the 800 mark in Central Queensland's worst flu season for five years.

As it stands in 2019, there has been almost a 300 per cent spike in CQ's influenza cases compared to last year.

In the past four weeks alone, the number of confirmed flu cases has jumped by 295.

The flu has claimed three lives in the region this year and more than 66 state-wide, and has prompted authorities to renew a plea for people to get vaccinated against the virus.

To July 21 there were 814 laboratory confirmed flu cases in Central Queensland compared with 208 cases for the same period last year (291 per cent increase).

That has stretched local health services with one flu victim yesterday telling The Morning Bulletin that after coming down with the flu at the weekend he could not get a doctor's appointment anywhere in town until Wednesday.

He said he had booked an appointment with House Call Doctor to attend his residence on Sunday evening but that was later cancelled because the doctor had fallen ill.

House Call Doctor yesterday said this doctor, despite being sick on Friday, had worked through her illness to serve patients in the Rockhampton community during shifts on Friday and Sunday morning.

"But by the end of the shift she had no voice left and was unable to work the remainder Sunday night," House Call Doctor chief executive officer Wayne Ormond said.

"Our doctors are on the frontline doing their best to meet demand, and unfortunately, as a result, they do fall ill."

AT RISK: Over-65s are among those most at risk of serious illness or side-effects as a result of the flu. IMAGE POINT FR/SHUTTERSTOCK

Mr Ormond said House Call Doctor was rostering on as many extra doctors as possible to try to cope with demand.

"The number of Rockhampton patients who contacted House Call Doctor with flu-like symptoms has nearly doubled when comparing last week's patient figures to the same week in July, 2018," he said.

Mr Ormond said earlier this month, more than 35 per cent of calls to House Call Doctor in Rockhampton related to children with flu-like symptoms.

"It is not too late to visit a GP and get a flu shot," he said.

Ridgelands resident Chantal Booth said she was hospitalised with the flu for eight days and four out of six family members had got it.

Last week Health Minister Steven Miles released figures showing the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu statewide had almost reached 29,000.

He said this year's diagnosed flu cases were more than three times higher than those at the same time in 2017, the worst flu year on record.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokesman yesterday confirmed it was the worst local flu season for five years and said flu vaccinations were the best protection available.

"This year the Queensland Department of Health is providing free influenza vaccines to all Queensland children aged between six months and five years through general practices and other childhood immunisation providers," he said.

Australia-wide the vaccine is provided free for those at risk of complications from flu including pregnant women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged six months and over, as well as people with certain medical conditions pre-disposing them to severe influenza.

"This year, people aged 65 years and older have access to a specially formulated enhanced flu vaccine," he said.

"While vaccination is the best way to defend yourself against the virus, it is also especially important to wash your hands regularly or use hand sanitiser, cover your mouth when you cough, and dispose of used tissues in the rubbish."