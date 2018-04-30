CQ restaurant served up a $900,000 law suit

A woman has filed a law suit in the Supreme Court of Rockchampton after she slipped in a Gladstone restaurant.

A SPRAY of air freshener could cost a Central Queensland restaurant more than $900,000.

Pauline Mary Stokes is suing Thai Classic Restaurant over a slip in the venue's toilet she claims caused permanent injury and left her unable to work.

Documents filed in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton allege Sismey Investments Pty Ltd (trading as Thai Classic Restaurant) was negligent in failing to place a warning sign near where Ms Stokes slipped.

Ms Stokes and her husband were eating lunch at the Gladstone restaurant on July 24, 2014, when she left the table to use the female toilet.

The documents claim Ms Stokes slipped on a "contaminant" on the tiles and fell heavily "onto her left side with her right leg outstretched and her left leg underneath her body".

As Ms Stokes fell, she "stretched out her left arm to break her fall, causing immediate pain".

A staff member who entered the toilet told Ms Stokes she had sprayed air freshener, which could have left a slippery residue on the tiles.

As a result of the fall, Ms Stokes suffered a fractured arm which had to be treated with surgery.

The muscles of Ms Stokes's left arm were also injured, which also required surgical attention through tendon lengthening.

Ms Stokes is claiming damages totalling $909,159.93.

This figure includes future economic loss of $253,330 as her ability to work is impacted.

It also includes a claim of $183,575 for the continuous care her husband provided during her recovery.

This figure is calculated based on care the hours of care he provided in the weeks after her surgeries, based on a cost of $50 per hour.

Future medical expenses are also factored into the claim as Ms Stokes will require an elbow replacement in the future as a result of the fall.

The cost of upgrading to an automatic car also forms part of the claim.