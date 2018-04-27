Anzac gunfire captured in stunning photograph

A SHOT heard across the coast has now captured the heart of a nation.

CQ photographer Glenn Adamus perfectly timed the 9th Battalion AIF Living History Unit paying tribute at the Anzac Dawn Service at Emu Park.

"It's a single frame shot at a one second exposure in camera," he said.

After taking an image that went viral last Dawn Service, Glenn said this image wasn't a fluke.

"It was a calculated and planned shot. I had met with the 9th Battalion AIF Living History Unit during their rehearsal, and I figured out what I would need to do to get the image on the morning," he said.

"I felt pretty blessed when I realised I had captured it."

The first ever morning sunlight to strike mural. Glenn Adamus

Shared just under 200 times, with hundreds of likes, the shot has been described as, "the most amazing Anzac image that has been taken in Australia".

Not a stranger to fame, Glenn has gained a name for himself in snapping memorable Anzac images.

"When the memorial was being constructed, I knew I wanted to get the first ever sunrise to hit the solider installation.

"But it was a horrendous morning weather wise, but I stood and waited, and then the clouds just parted, the sun shone through and I got the shot."

The 2017 Volley Salute photograph that attracted over 7 million organic reaches on social media. Glenn Adamus

Attended by thousands of residents, the Dawn Service in Emu Park is held at the Anzac Commemorative Precinct within the small coastal town.

The memorial has received national and global recognition for its simplicity, beauty and likeness to Anzac cove and is said to be among the most striking and moving destinations to rise with the sun.