CQ OP Results: Hard work pays off for Kimberley

St Ursula's College student, Kimberley Keller, received an OP 1. She says she feels "incredibly proud of herself" for the hard work and dedication she's put in over the years.

St Ursula's College student, Kimberley Keller, received an OP 1. She says she feels "incredibly proud of herself" for the hard work and dedication she's put in over the years. Kimberley Keller

FOR St Ursula's student Kimberley Keller, five years of hard work well and truly paid off when she saw her OP score.

Logging on last Saturday to see the accumulation of five years of schooling in one number, Ms Keller couldn't believe her eyes when the number one appeared on her screen.

She said knew she would have to work hard to achieve the score she needed to study Biomedical Science at the University of Queensland next year.

"I established a good routine to keep myself focused," he said.

"I've had to work extremely hard to achieve what I now have, but it has definitely all been worth it."

St Ursula's College student, Kimberley Keller, received an OP 1. She says she feels "incredibly proud of herself" for the hard work and dedication she's put in over the years. Kimberley Keller

Receiving recognition of her hard work at the St Ursula's College presentation evening, Ms Keller was named the Dux of the College, received the Conscientious Student Award, topped all of her classes, and was awarded bursaries for her future studies.

"When I first saw my result, I couldn't believe my eyes," she said.

"I feel incredibly proud of myself.

"All my effort and hard work has paid off and I couldn't have asked for a better way to end the year."

With her love of science and learning inspiring her to pursue biomedical science, Ms Keller said she was excited to start the New Year.

"I've always wanted to do something where I could potentially make a difference in the world," she said.

"I don't know where I ultimately want this career to take me, but I am eager to start this new and exciting chapter of my life."

Read other CQ OP Results stories below:

CQ OP results: Rockhampton student's hard work pays off

Grandmother's medical treatment inspired doctor dream

Rocky school's OP results among the best in Queensland

OP SCORES: How regional Queensland performed

CQ OP results: Emerald students reach for the stars