Phuket doctors are working to save Stanage Bay Jason Mitchell's foot after a motorbike accident on Saturday night
News

Aussie man stranded in Thailand facing amputation

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
10th Dec 2019 5:36 PM | Updated: 11th Dec 2019 10:35 AM
INSTEAD of enjoying the last month of his two-year Phuket venture, Stanage Bay fisherman Jason Mitchell is racking up thousands of dollars of debt in a Thai hospital hoping to save his foot.

He sustained a major foot injury on Saturday when his motorbike and a car collided on the streets of Phuket and doctors fear they may have to amputate.

The 44-year-old's mum Tina Mitchell spoke to him for the first time on Tuesday and said he was stable but incoherent.

"The damage is pretty horrific and it's pretty upsetting," Mrs Mitchell said.

Jason has undergone an $11,000 operation and has another $10,000 procedure scheduled before doctors can determine whether they can save his foot.

While Jason's family and friends have banded together to fund his operations, he already owes the hospital $7000 and the amount grows each day he is unable to return home.

Mrs Mitchell said her son had no money left and no travel insurance.

The adventure lover and keen photographer has been living in Thailand since 2017 working on yacht refurbishments and operating boats.

He was set to return home on December 20, just in time to spend Christmas with his family, but Mrs Mitchell said he could not wait that long.

"We just want to get him back to Queensland because I'd say there's a fair bit of ongoing treatment needed," she said.

 

"It's horrifying particularly when you're here and they're there."

If Jason is cleared to fly, he will have to travel in business class to keep his foot elevated, which is another cost his loved ones will have to wear.

His friends created a GoFundMe page to get him home and they have raised $1330 but are still a long way off paying for their "pirate's" return.

"We just want him home," she said.

After his next operation there is a flight he could take home depending on the extent of his injury.

"We are waiting to see what happened with operation," she said.

While the keen biker may not be able to ride again, Mrs Mitchell is just happy his injuries aren't more severe.

The days are all "merging into one" for Mrs Mitchell and her husband Philip as they eagerly wait for more information from their Barra Lodge in Stanage Bay.

The Help Bring Jay Mitchell Home GoFundMe page can be accessed via a link on the Morning Bulletin online story.

