CQ graziers losing hope of seeing rain before the New Year

PRAYING FOR RAIN: Mount Larcom graziers Theresa and John Derrington are losing hope for any rain before the new year. Geordi Offord

PRAYING for rain doesn't seem to be cutting it any more for desperate Mount Larcom graziers Therese and John Derrington.

It's a story we have heard over and over, but after around seven months of little to no rain, amidst one of the most debilitating droughts in Queensland's history, Mr and Mrs Derrington say the small amount of rain they have received is nowhere near enough.

"We've basically been missing out on rain," Mrs Derrington said.

"We are in very dry conditions, and we're feeding the cattle enough to help them with their health.

"Some of them are in alright condition.

"It's more survival feeding to give them a bit of nutrition every so often."

The Derrington's say they were reluctantly recently forced to sell some of their best cows to the meatworks due to the lack of rain and feed on their property.

Breeding Drought Master cattle on Roma-Roseneath, the 500 acre property that has been in Mrs Derrington's family since 1913, is something that both Mr and Mrs Derrington love to do.

"We're not a big operation, but we enjoy being part of the industry," a determined Mrs Derrington said.

But with dry conditions only getting drier, they say they will be forced to make some tough decisions unless they get some decent rain soon.

"We are probably looking to offload some more if we don't get rain," she continued.

"But the forecasts all seem to be doom and gloom, so we are not looking very optimistically towards coming months.

"We keep praying for rain, but we haven't had our prayers answered yet."

The lack of rain so far is only more obvious when they look at their rain charts from the same time last year, which paints a very different story.

"We haven't had any decent rain since about the first week of March," Mrs Derrington.

"We have been hoping for a repeat of last October.

"We got 258 millimetres of rain last October, so it has been a pretty drastic fall."