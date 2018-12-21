Menu
GREAT GATHERING: Alick and Dorothy Armstrong celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary yesterday with loved ones who had travelled far and wide to join in the celebrations.
CQ couples' secrets to 60 years of a happy marriage

21st Dec 2018 2:02 AM

AS ALICK and Dorothy Armstrong celebrated 60 years of marriage yesterday, they reflected on what had made their marriage flourish throughout the years.

The loving couple were married on December 20, 1958 at Redcliffe.

Their daughter, Sheena said her parents attributed the success of their marriage to their commitment to God and never letting the sun go down on their anger.

They have six grown children, 24 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and many friends.

The couple's celebration was made extra special with a function to mark the occasion.

Many have travelled from the Kimberley, Canberra, Darwin, Tweed Heads, Townsville and even Broken Hill to celebrate with them.

Congratulations on this milestone, Alick and Dorothy.

We wish you all the best for this next chapter of your life together.

    Local Partners