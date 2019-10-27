Cox Plate win has Lane riding to history

Lys Gracieux, ridden by Damian Lane, outclasses the field to win the Cox Plate. Pic: Micheal Klein

Lys Gracieux, ridden by Damian Lane, outclasses the field to win the Cox Plate. Pic: Micheal Klein

For the past four years, Melbourne's spring carnival had been about one horse - Winx.

This season, racing's shop window is filled with one jockey - Damian Lane.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE DAY'S BIGGEST BETS

With victory in the Caulfield Cup and Cox Plates aboard Japanese jets Mer De Glace and Lys Gracieux, Lane is now poised to go where no other rider in history has.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial

Damian Lane returns to scale on Lys Gracieux after a dominant Cox Plate win. Pic: Getty Images

The publicity-shy West Australian is on the cusp of delivering the carnival's first grand slam when he reunites with Mer De Glace in the Melbourne Cup on November 5.

No jockey has ridden all the winners of all three Melbourne spring majors - the Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup - in the same season.

Craig Williams almost became the first in 2011 when he claimed the Caulfield Cup on Southern Speed and the Cox Plate on Pinker Pinker before losing the winning Melbourne Cup ride through suspension on Dunaden.

Lane, 25, has ridden 16 Group 1 winners in a short, meteoric career, including the Golden Slipper this season.

His stint in Japan mid-year provided not only invaluable experience but also exposure to equine freaks.

"They're beasts, it's just great to be associated with them," he said.

"I'll be back Melbourne Cup Day so let's hope we can do some more damage there.

"It's unbelievable. To grow up as a racing fan watching this race and watching my idols win this race, to now be on the honour roll is such a privilege."

Lys Gracieux goes past Castelvecchio and goes for home. Pic: Micheal Klein

Lane underscored the gaping margin Japanese horses have over Australian counterparts, sensing he had the race in his keeping mid-race.

"She got a bit keen when the pace came out of the race but gee I was confident when I got her out down the straight," he said.

"She probably didn't get around the track too well but was just too good anyway."

Lane is now revered in Japan and, almost certainly, the likely choice of jockey for the best stables and most influential ownership groups in the Land of the Rising Sun.

"I was set up with a good translator there, I was set up with a very good trainer and I just couldn't have hoped for things to go better," he said.

"For them to come out here and put the confidence in me to put me on them, I'm forever grateful."

Lys Gracieux crowned the internationals' utter domination of the locals at The Valley, capping a glorious afternoon for the Werribee-based invaders.

Chief Ironside (Group 2 Crystal Mile) and Hunting Horn (Group 2 Moonee Valley Gold Cup) also triumphed for the raiders in a remarkable domination.

As impressive as the latter were, the jaw-dropping Cox Plate performance - by horse and rider - delivered a worthy successor to Winx.

Lane celebrates his Cox Plate triumph. Pic: Micheal Klein

As the first Japanese horse to win the Cox Plate, Lys Gracieux landed a $2 million bonus, bolstering the Northern Farm's prizemoney heist to $5 million.

And Lane's effort to have the mare one horse off the fence by the time the field reached the winning post illustrates why the former Sandgroper is so highly respected internationally.

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi, who cut his Australian racing teeth in the 1980s, feared his champion was not going to catch Castelvecchio on the turn.

"I honestly (think) she's not going to make it from there," he said, recalling his introducing to Australian horsemen three decades ago.

"I was here when Kingston Town won back in 1982, it's been over 30 years so I finally came back 'home'. To win a Cox Plate meant a lot to me.

"Thanks very much to Lys Gracieux, connections and to the Australian people. It's my home town."

And it's history.

Managing owner Dr Akita cleans trainer Yoshito Yahagi's face during the Cox Plate presentation Pic: Micheal Klein

MYSTIC JOURNEY: 'BETTY' READY TO BOUNCE BACK

Mystic Journey will be back to defend her All-Star Mile title in the Autumn after a fifth-placed finish in the Cox Plate for the pride of Tasmania which left trainer Adam Trinder full of pride.

The four-year-old mare, bought for just $11,000, carried the hopes of the Apple Isle and plenty more as she loomed on the turn, muscling her way to third before battling on to finish four lengths behind winner Lys Gracieux.

Trinder said the "shifting" track, affected by patchy rain, didn't help Mystic Journey but he wasn't disappointed and said she would be back for more Group 1 glory next year.

"We thought she ran really well. She was obviously beaten by the international contingent. What we had raced and seen raced locally, she had their measure," he said.

Mystic Journey, in red and white, jumped well. Picture Jay Town

"She acquitted herself really well, she just didn't have the same turn of foot as those internationals.

"She was there, she had every opportunity, the ground ended up a little bit shifty. It probably wasn't the perfect situation, but we are still proud of her."

Trinder said Mystic Journey, who will sail back to Tasmania on Sunday, had "done her job" for the spring and would take a well-earned rest before coming back for an autumn campaign likely to include another tilt at the All-Star Mile at Flemington in March.

"She has done her job for the preparation. We are still in the spring but the autumn tends to come around really quickly," he said.

"We'll just get her home and see what she's like, but she'll probably have a spell for a short period of time before we start getting her ready for the autumn."

Damian Lane rides Lys Gracieux (centre) to Cox Plate victory, with Mystic Journey battling on gamely to finish fifth. Pic: Getty Images

Mystic Journey, or "Betty" as she became known, was a fan favourite and Trinder rode the roller coaster during the campaign, which he expects to start up again when she gets back to the track.

"I was really relaxed today, which was surprising. I thought I would have been on tenterhooks," he said.

"Things will quieten down now, but no doubt build up again in the autumn.

"It's been a tremendous experience, and hopefully we get the opportunity to do it again."

- RUSSELL GOULD