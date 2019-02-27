Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Letters to the Editor

'Cows being slaughtered': Tragic reality of milk price wars

25th Sep 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I HAVE just heard a radio interview with a good, hard-working family who has been forced to send their highly productive dairy cows to be slaughtered, a heart-rending solution.

Why? Obviously the prolonged drought with little pasture left and the high prce for fodder has a substantial impact, but the very low price paid by supermarkets is the major blow.

Supermarkets determine the price, which means dairy farming is becoming unsustainable.

I believe most customers would be prepared to pay an increased price for milk if it was passed onto the farmer. Perhaps supermarket managers and buyers should go to the meatworks to see good dairy cows being slaughtered because of their callous behaviour.

BRIAN HENMAN, Toowoomba

More Stories

editors picks letter to the editor milk prices milk price wars supermarket price war
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    100 jobs promised at new algae farm at Ballina

    premium_icon 100 jobs promised at new algae farm at Ballina

    Business ALGAE grown on the Richmond River could soon be used in meat alternative products, with plans to build a major commercial farm at Ballina.

    Plea offer in manslaughter case being considered

    premium_icon Plea offer in manslaughter case being considered

    Crime One of the men accused of killing Aaron Marks has faced court

    How five men saved workmate's life at NSW meatworks

    premium_icon How five men saved workmate's life at NSW meatworks

    Community "The biggest shock for me was seeing him dead"

    Mum's heartbreak: 'We don't know what we'll do without him'

    premium_icon Mum's heartbreak: 'We don't know what we'll do without him'

    News Family grieve for young Ballina man killed in head-on collision