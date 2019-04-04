McLean set for milestone match

Round 3 match of the NRL Telstra Premiership between the North Queensland Cowboys v Cronulla Sharks from 1300 Smiles Stadium, Towsnville. Cowboys Jordan Mclean. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Round 3 match of the NRL Telstra Premiership between the North Queensland Cowboys v Cronulla Sharks from 1300 Smiles Stadium, Towsnville. Cowboys Jordan Mclean. Picture: Zak Simmonds

COWBOYS big boppa Jordan McLean will be full of running this weekend as he sets his sights on a major milestone.

He is used to casting shadows over his opponents at 196cm tall, and the Cowboys enforcer will be even larger than life on Saturday as he steps on to the field for the 100th time.

McLean played most of his career with the Melbourne Storm, including a win in the 2017 grand final over the Cowboys, but has made a significant impact since joining the club last season.

Despite a serious foot injury which ruled him off the field for most of last season, McLean returned with a bang to help the Cowboys win four of their last six games.

McLean's major milestone clash coincides with North Queensland's 600th game as a club, but coach Paul Green admitted neither milestone would be used as extra motivation.

"I don't think we really need any extra motivation," Green said. "Those things are good achievements for Macca and also for the club I suppose, but I think if motivation is a worry this week we have got bigger problems."

In a fitting occasion for McLean, the former Young Cherrypickers junior will bring up his milestone against the Canberra Raiders - the unofficial feeder club for his junior side.

The Cowboys will aim to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Cronulla Sharks last week against the Raiders with Paul Green naming an unchanged line-up.

"You want to try and build confidence early in the year particularly given we have new blokes in the team this year," Green said.

"That whole team work, continuity and confidence, the best way to build that is to win games of footy.

"If we don't do it, it does not mean the season is done, we have had successful years where we haven't gotten off to a good start. It is just how you rebound from that the next week."

The clash against the Raiders will kick off at 1300SMILES Stadium at 4.30pm on Saturday.