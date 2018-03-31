Cowboys not pressing panic button

IF the Cowboys are panicking after three straight losses, they're doing a good job of hiding it.

One week after blasting his team's attitude in Melbourne, it was a calm, composed and bullish Paul Green which fronted media after Thursday's 33-14 home loss to Penrith.

Green was far happier with his team's effort but admitted maintaining self belief will be a major focus this week before they travel to Auckland to play the Warriors next Saturday.

But they're not pressing the panic button just yet.

"You start to question that (self belief) and it's important we don't let that go too far. We've got some good players in our team, they don't forget how to play footy so you have to trust in that and your game, and hang onto the effort we showed tonight.

"It's a fine line, the start to the season either gives you confidence or takes it away. We get that win against Brisbane and everything's probably OK.

"Everything is OK by the way, it just feels a bit hard at the moment. People have got high expectations on us as a team, and rightly so.

"When you don't meet those expectations people start asking questions but internally we're fine.

"We have to make sure we trust in each other, and trust in our game."

Despite conceding 30 points or more in two straight games, Green says fixing their misfiring attack is key to turning things around.

The Cowboys' all-star forward pack was againt out-enthused by a young and hungry Panthers pack, and prop Jordan McLean is in serious doubt to play the Warriors after suffering a foot injury.

"Funnily enough it was our attack tonight. We had early opportunities and got rattled, we lacked a bit of composure," Green said.

"It's funny when you're feeling a bit of pressure how you can suffer in that area."

Cowboys prop Matt Scott continues to find his feet after missing last year with a knee injury, running for 102 metres off 12 runs against Penrith.

He said they couldn't match the energy and enthusiasm of the Panthers pack.

"We knew that's how they would come at us tonight and they did a pretty good job of it," Scott said.

"It's a case of trying too hard in some areas tonight and we couldn't quite mount enough pressure on them to limit the go forward they've got.

"We addressed it (expectation) at the start of the year, and we've dealt with it before.

"With a guy like JT (Johnathan Thurston) in the side there's always going to be some expectation and then you throw Morgs (Michael Morgan) and Jase (Jason Taumalolo) in the mix.

"We were comfortable with it, (but) I don't think we've handled it particularly well."