Matt Scott is on the mend.
Rugby League

Cowboys legend takes big step in recovery

by MATTHEW ELKERTON
4th Sep 2019 3:40 PM
COWBOYS legend Matt Scott has been discharged from hospital and returned home as he recovers from a mild stroke.

Scott, who played 268 games for the Cowboys, suffered a mild stroke a fortnight ago and remained in St Andrew's Hospital in Brisbane for more than a week.

He flew back to Townsville last week and was admitted to the Mater Hospital before being discharged on Wednesday.

In a club statement the Cowboys revealed Scott's condition "has improved gradually over the past two weeks" and doctors remain confident he will make a full recovery in due course.

Scott announced his retirement from rugby league last month, and his No.8 jersey was retired for the night during last week's final game at 1300SMILES Stadium.

Matt Scott's wife Lauren and sons Hugo and Will lead his jersey out. NRL; North Queensland Cowboys Vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at 1300 Smiles Stadium. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Matt Scott's wife Lauren and sons Hugo and Will lead his jersey out. NRL; North Queensland Cowboys Vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at 1300 Smiles Stadium. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Scott used social media to reach out to the fans last week thanking them for their support and well wishes during his recovery.

"I have been extremely humbled and overwhelmed with the amount of support I have received," he wrote.

The Cowboys are expected to recognise his commitment to the club and achievement on the field when they grace the new North Queensland Stadium for the first time next season.

