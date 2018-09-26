Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cowboys recruit Ben Barba scores for St Helens during a Super League match against Castleford earlier this year.
Cowboys recruit Ben Barba scores for St Helens during a Super League match against Castleford earlier this year.
Rugby League

Cowboys confirm Barba one-year deal

by TOWNSVILLE BULLETIN
26th Sep 2018 8:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the signing of Dally M winning fullback Ben Barba to a one-year deal.

Barba will joins the club on the back of a stellar season for St Helens in the UK Super League where he currently leads all players with 26 tries and ranks third with 24 try assists.

Prior to departing for England, Barba played 168 NRL games across nine seasons, scoring 99 tries.

He debuted for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in 2008 and won the Dally M Medal in 2012.

Following a brief one-season stint with the Brisbane Broncos in 2014, Barba joined the Cronulla Sharks in 2015 and was a key member of the club's premiership-winning outfit in 2016.

A product of Mackay in North Queensland, Barba was originally signed with St Helens for next season, but the club agreed to release the fullback from the final year of his contract to allow him to return home.

Cowboys Director of Football Peter Parr said the club was excited to welcome Barba for the 2019 season.

"Ben's form this year for St Helens has been of the highest standard. He's been the best fullback if not the best player in the English Super League," Parr said.

"He is from Mackay and has always had a desire to play for the Cowboys, but for whatever reasons the stars never aligned until now.

"Ben has been looking to return to the NRL and with an opening at the fullback position at our club it presented the opportunity for him to do that."

Head coach Paul Green believes Barba will be a great fit for the Cowboys in 2019.

"Ben is an extremely gifted player and I believe he can be a huge asset for our side next season," Green said.

"He has been in fantastic form for St Helens and he still has a great deal to offer at NRL level.

"Ben hails from North Queensland and he is excited to be able to return home and represent the region."

St Helens CEO Mike Rush gave a glowing endorsement of Barba's contribution to the club since he joined the English rugby league powerhouse in June 2017.

"Ben instantly became a popular and valued member of the squad, who is loved by his peers and the coaching staff," Rush said.

"He has been excellent off the field with our sponsors and has engaged with a multitude of community projects including running an impromptu session with our junior members and visiting local schools.

"He has also been an integral part of the establishment of our women's team, taking time to train with them and pass on his knowledge."

Related Items

Show More
ben barba cowboys north queensland nrl st helens

Top Stories

    Woman hurt after hit-and-run near Lismore

    Woman hurt after hit-and-run near Lismore

    News THE woman was walked along a road when she was struck by a car.

    • 26th Sep 2018 8:02 AM
    Byron mayor accuses PM of 'bullying, unhelpful' tactics

    premium_icon Byron mayor accuses PM of 'bullying, unhelpful' tactics

    Politics Mayors, councillors and MP's weigh in on PM's decision

    Break-in left restaurant looking like 'bomb site'

    premium_icon Break-in left restaurant looking like 'bomb site'

    Crime Owners of popular eatery "devastated” by break-in

    SNEAK PEEK: Coca-Cola to unveil locally-filmed commercial

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: Coca-Cola to unveil locally-filmed commercial

    TV The ad will be aired for the first time during football grand final

    Local Partners