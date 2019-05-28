Menu
Crime

Cowboys hopeful cops two driving charges in 24 hours

Jodie Callcott
by
28th May 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 10:20 AM
A FAILED footy star who once held a Cowboys scholarship and has $55,000 worth of SPER debt has fronted Maryborough Magistrates Court over a slew of driving offences.

Nathan James Mitchell was found by police at 5.30am on February 17, asleep in his car with the engine running.

He told police he had just parked for half-an-hour because he was tired.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll told Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday that Mitchell's car was unregistered, and his licence was cancelled.

At 2am the following day, Mitchell was caught driving again.

He was intercepted by police but refused to stop.

The court heard the 35-year-old drove his car onto the footpath to get around the police car and kept driving.

He eventually stopped and was remanded in custody.

Defence lawyer Travis George said his client had spent the past three months in jail for breaking parole over the recent traffic offences.

Mr George said his client still had "17 months hanging over his head" despite the outcome of the recent charges.

Magistrate Terry Duroux convicted Mitchell, fined him $400 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

"I'll remind you of what I said earlier sir, you can never drive another motor vehicle again until you fix up that SPER debt," Mr Duroux said.

"If you drive again during the period of disqualification there is a fair chance I will send you jail."

cowboy scholar driving offences fccourt fccrime maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

