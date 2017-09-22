Cowardly attack on 83-year-old woman in Ballina

Police are hunting for a man who knocked down an elderly woman in Ballina and stole her handbag.

POLICE are on the hunt for a man who robbed an 83-year-old woman and left her in agony with a suspected broken hip in a Ballina laneway.

A passer-by alerted authorities after they found the woman in distress on the ground at Winton Ln shortly after 4pm yesterday.

The woman was attacked from behind by her attacker, who pushed her to the ground and made off with her black leather handbag.

The attacker has been described as a Caucasian man, 170-180cm tall with short, fair-coloured hair.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene about 4.20pm before taking her to Ballina District Hospital.

Richmond Local Area Command's Inspector Doug Connors was appalled by the attack.

"It's a shocking offence when we have our elderly prayed upon by these people," Insp Connors said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Ballina Police Station, 6681 8699.