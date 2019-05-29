'Cowardly attack' left teenager unconscious, bleeding

COWARDLY ATTACK: A teenage boy was assaulted by two men after a party in East Lismore on May 19.

TWO men have been charged over a cowardly attack on a teenager who ended up unconscious and bleeding after an argument at a party got out of hand.

Richmond Police District Acting Sargent David Henderson said the pair handed themselves into Lismore Police Station on Tuesday, May 28.

"On May 19 a juvenile became involved in an argument with two men, a 20-year-old from Lismore and 19-year-old from Goonellabah after a party in Magellan St, East Lismore,” he said.

"The assault occurred around 12.30am on the street.

"It was a cowardly attack - the victim was kicked in the ribs and was left unconscious and bleeding from the ear.”

"The teenager was taken by road ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital.”

Act Sgt Henderson said the pair was charged by detectives on a number of serious assault and affray charges.

"The two men are on strict conditional bail,” he said.

"They will appear before Lismore Local court next month.”