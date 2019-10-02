'Cowardly and inexcusable': man sentenced over DV attack

A Northern Rivers man has been sentenced over a violent attack on his partner.

A Northern Rivers man has been sentenced over a violent attack on his partner. Christopher Chan

A NORTHERN Rivers man who assaulted his fiance, causing her harm, has been sentenced.

The 34-year-old was expected to face a hearing over the July 16 allegations this week.

But after negotiations with the prosecution, he lodged guilty pleas to most of his offences before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

The man's solicitor, Tenika Vakauta, lodged guilty pleas to common assault, contravening an apprehended domestic violence order, stalking or intimidation, having custody of a knife in a public place and a fresh charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

An additional common assault charge, and one count of intentionally choking a person without consent, were withdrawn and dismissed.

The court heard the knife-related charge related to a large blade found in the man's possession when he was being taken into custody at Lismore Police Station on July 18.

An affidavit penned by the man's victim - in which she supported him - was tendered to the court as the defendant sat weeping in the dock.

The court heard the man pinned his partner against a wall, punched her in the face and threatened her during the July incident.

Their five children were present in the home at the time.

Magistrate Peter Bugden said while he accepted the contents of the letter, it could not affect the way he sentenced the man.

"The courts have seen this happen so much from so many battered wives,” Mr Bugden said.

"It's only in very exceptional circumstances it's going to come into play.”

Mr Bugden said this was based on the authority of the higher courts.

He was on a Queensland-implemented AVO at the time of the assault, which occurred at his partner's home.

It was only through the act of violence that he breached the order; he had been allowed to contact and visit her.

Ms Vakauta said the matter was "obviously serious” but told the court of her client's recent drug issues.

"He tells me ... at 13 years of age he commenced cannabis use,” she said.

"He instructs me that was significant.”

She said her client began using the drug "ice” two years ago.

"Very quickly, the addiction took full grip,” she said.

The court heard he began using a few times a week, then every day.

At times, this was 0.5 to 1g each time he used the drug.

The court heard her client had suffered significant past traumas as a child, had not planned or pre-meditated the attack and was willing to undertake rehabilitation.

He also had a limited criminal record, Ms Vakauta said.

"There's still hope for him, that's my submission,” she said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Ferreira argued a term of full time custody would be appropriate.

Mr Bugden said the man's behaviour was "brutal, cowardly and inexcusable”.

He sentenced the man to an 18-month intensive corrections order, a community corrections order of the same length for the knife and shorter ICOs for other unrelated offences.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP