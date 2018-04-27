Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gordon James Hinaki, 54, of Moranbah faced Mackay Magistrates Court.
Gordon James Hinaki, 54, of Moranbah faced Mackay Magistrates Court. Facebook
Crime

Coward punch led to bloody street brawl

Luke Mortimer
by
26th Apr 2018 1:42 PM | Updated: 27th Apr 2018 4:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MORANBAH dump truck driver who retaliated after he copped a coward punch has found out the hard way self-defence only goes so far in court.

Gordon James Hinaki faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to affray (fighting in a public place) on New Year's Day, January 1, in front of Moranbah Workers Club.

Prosecutor Sheena Hayes said the fight was caught on CCTV footage and witnessed by a number of people.

Hinaki, 54, and a co-accused man were both drinking at the club in separate groups about 2am on New Year's Day when verbal arguments began.

The co-accused man punched a witness "to the head and upper body", before he approached Hinaki and "coward punched him to the right side of the head".

"A fight has then ensued ... it resulted in both parties punching and kicking each other," Ms Hayes said.

Hinaki overpowered the man and began to "kick and stomp" at his head and upper body while he was downed.

Ms Hayes said witnesses rushed to stop Hinaki as he continued to throw strikes.

The same witness who was punched at the beginning of the brawl (and then distanced himself) later told attending police he believed Hinaki "would have killed" the downed man if he was allowed to continue.

When police arrived they found "both defendants covered in blood", and the two were taken separately to Moranbah Hospital by paramedics for treatment. Ms Hayes said the men sustained "significant lacerations and bruising to their head and upper body".

The co-accused man had to have his right ear re-attached, while Hinaki's lip and head was stitched, and three of Hinaki's ribs had been broken.

Hinaki and the other man refused to inform police.

In defence of Hinaki, solicitor Kate Bone, of Beckey, Knight & Elliott, said he responded to an "unprovoked" attack and had limited memory after a possible concussion.

Ms Bone added Hinaki's criminal record was dated and he was a hard-working man who has no issues with alcohol.

The lawyer noted an early plea of guilty and said no families or children had been in the area at the time.

However, Magistrate Mark Nolan said Hinaki "responded appallingly" and allowed the "particularly concerning" matter to escalate.

Hinaki was fined $1000.

The co-accused, not known to Hinaki before the fight, is due in court in May.

mackay mackay court mackay courthouse mackay crime mackay magistrates court moranbah moranbah police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Why the Lismore fire station is still closed

    premium_icon Why the Lismore fire station is still closed

    News THE historic station, which was built in 1913, is currently empty.

    Grand reopening planned for iconic Lismore shop

    premium_icon Grand reopening planned for iconic Lismore shop

    News 4am starts and late nights have all been worth it

    Gynecologist accused of sex assault to face court

    Gynecologist accused of sex assault to face court

    Crime The former Lismore doctor is facing 69 charges

    'No evidence' 200-year-old tree is causing damage to home

    premium_icon 'No evidence' 200-year-old tree is causing damage to home

    Council News Councillor makes last-ditch effort to save iconic fig tree

    Local Partners