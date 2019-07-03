Menu
A cow has been spotted on the Bruxner Highway.
Breaking

Cow spotted on Bruxner Hwy causing traffic delays

Aisling Brennan
by
3rd Jul 2019 9:35 AM

DRIVERS are being urged to take caution on the road this morning, after a black cow was spotted on the Bruxner Highway west of Casino.

The black cow was seen near Piora Lane, Piora by passing traffic.

Police were alerted, as traffic was affected in both directions.

Richmond Police District detective chief inspector Darren Cloake said wandering stock is not uncommon.

"Certainly, there are hazards that do on occasions present themselves,” he said.

"Essentially, local council rangers deal with them. We will initially respond with the land owner.

Det Cloake urged drivers to be aware of their surroundings, especially on rural roads.

"Any type of driving in rural areas is hazards with native fauna and domestic animals.”

Earlier this year, a 33-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a cow near Eltham.

bruxner highway richmond police district wandering animals
Lismore Northern Star

