Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cow hit by car bounces into second vehicle on remote highway

Tara Miko
by
21st Sep 2018 9:31 AM

THREE people were taken to hospital after two cars collided with the same cow on a remote highway early this morning.

Emergency services reported one car was travelling on the Carnarvon Highway near Injune when it struck a cow about 3am.

The car veered off the highway and collided into a tree as the cow deflected off its bonnet and collided with a second oncoming vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics transported three people from the scene to Injune Health Service in stable conditions.

One patient transported suffered chest injuries while a second had neck and pelvic injuries.

There was extensive damage reported to both vehicles.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews tasked to the incident left the scene about 5am.

carnarvon highway injune queenland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services traffic crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Fun and fashions from the Lismore Cup

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun and fashions from the Lismore Cup

    News WE TOOK 59 photos at the Lismore Cup this year... did we spot you? Check out our photo gallery.

    SNEAK PEEK: Plans in motion for $8 million pool upgrade

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: Plans in motion for $8 million pool upgrade

    Council News "Pool would be over 60 years old... the time is here for upgrades"

    • 21st Sep 2018 9:00 AM
    Is $400 a week rent too much for this townhouse?

    premium_icon Is $400 a week rent too much for this townhouse?

    Property How much rent would you pay to live in this townhouse?

    • 21st Sep 2018 9:00 AM
    'Deeply traumatised': Family responds after investigation

    premium_icon 'Deeply traumatised': Family responds after investigation

    News "The family calls for an explanation why officer is still on duty"

    Local Partners