Cow collision on Bangalow Rd, two hospitalised

Two drivers were transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition after crashing into a cow last night.

Two drivers were transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition after crashing into a cow last night. MarcPo

A ROAMING cow has caused distress for two motorists after a nasty accident on Bangalow Rd early this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the outskirts Clunes about 3am this morning to find two cars involved in the smash.

Richmond Police District Sergeant Rob Hindle said both cars were travelling east when the front one hit a cow on the road.

The second car then crashed into the first.

Both drivers were transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition. One driver was treated for facial injuries.

It's not clear whether the beast survived the collision.