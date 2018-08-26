Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two drivers were transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition after crashing into a cow last night.
Two drivers were transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition after crashing into a cow last night. MarcPo
News

Cow collision on Bangalow Rd, two hospitalised

Hamish Broome
by
26th Aug 2018 11:01 AM

A ROAMING cow has caused distress for two motorists after a nasty accident on Bangalow Rd early this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the outskirts Clunes about 3am this morning to find two cars involved in the smash.

Richmond Police District Sergeant Rob Hindle said both cars were travelling east when the front one hit a cow on the road.

The second car then crashed into the first.

Both drivers were transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition. One driver was treated for facial injuries.

It's not clear whether the beast survived the collision.

bangalow rd bangalow rd crash cow crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    What was Peter Dutton doing on the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon What was Peter Dutton doing on the Northern Rivers?

    News THE former cop turned politician was mobbed for selfies in a bizarre situation on the Northern Rivers last night, in light of last's weeks shocking events.

    • 26th Aug 2018 10:36 AM
    Rain welcome, but new threat looms on firefront

    Rain welcome, but new threat looms on firefront

    Environment "We are not letting our guard down."

    How woman allegedly stole from her boss for more than a year

    How woman allegedly stole from her boss for more than a year

    Crime The 46-year-old woman was working as a store manager

    • 26th Aug 2018 11:37 AM
    $1 shares in innovative Northern Rivers energy company

    $1 shares in innovative Northern Rivers energy company

    Business This community-owned organisation is planning a bold $3m expansion

    Local Partners