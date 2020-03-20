Cow caused disruption to traffic on Pacific Motoway

A cow is reportedly causing traffic disruption on the Pacific Motorway.

UPDATE, 11.30am: The cow causing traffic disruption on the Pacific Motorway is now off the road.

The cow led emergency services on a chase as it was initially reported to be on the motorway near Myocum Rd, but then headed south to the St Helena tunnel.

Traffic is now moving in both directions.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOTORISTS on the Pacific Motorway are urged to take care as there is a cow on the highway at the St Helena tunnel.

One southbound lane is closed raffic. Vehicles can use Hinterland Way.

The beast also is affecting northbound traffic, with northbound lanes still open, but intermittent delays are expected.

Live Traffic first reported the bovine as a hazard at 8.02am, and the cow currently is still causing disruption to traffic.

Emergency services at the scene and will be trying to herd the cow to safety in a bid to keep the traffic moving.

But the advice is to exercise "extreme caution" and reduce speed.