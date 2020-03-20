Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A cow is reportedly causing traffic disruption on the Pacific Motorway.
A cow is reportedly causing traffic disruption on the Pacific Motorway.
News

Cow caused disruption to traffic on Pacific Motoway

Graham Broadhead
20th Mar 2020 10:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 11.30am: The cow causing traffic disruption on the Pacific Motorway is now off the road.

The cow led emergency services on a chase as it was initially reported to be on the motorway near Myocum Rd, but then headed south to the St Helena tunnel.

Traffic is now moving in both directions.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOTORISTS on the Pacific Motorway are urged to take care as there is a cow on the highway at the St Helena tunnel.

One southbound lane is closed raffic. Vehicles can use Hinterland Way.

The beast also is affecting northbound traffic, with northbound lanes still open, but intermittent delays are expected.

Live Traffic first reported the bovine as a hazard at 8.02am, and the cow currently is still causing disruption to traffic.

Emergency services at the scene and will be trying to herd the cow to safety in a bid to keep the traffic moving.

But the advice is to exercise "extreme caution" and reduce speed.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Keep in touch with tech

    Keep in touch with tech
    • 20th Mar 2020 11:20 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOUGH CHOICE: Are local parents sending kids to school?

        premium_icon TOUGH CHOICE: Are local parents sending kids to school?

        News POLL: If you are a parent of a school student, will you be sending your child to school?

        20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        premium_icon 20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        News THE industry normally delivers $7000 to the economy every minute

        Missing for 4 months: Have you seen Thea?

        Missing for 4 months: Have you seen Thea?

        News The 42-year-old hasn't contacted family members since November

        Gigs may be cancelled but the arts continue

        premium_icon Gigs may be cancelled but the arts continue

        News ARE you an artist with new work but no gigs? Want the community to know of, listen...