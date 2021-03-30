COVID testing underway in Byron Bay under rainy weather

Intermittent rain over Byron Bay fell over people queuing to get tested at three COVID sites in Byron Bay on Tuesday morning.

Up until the weather cleared, around 1.30pm, showers and some heavy rain fell over the coastal town.

At Cavanbah Centre, a drive through centre established yesterday afternoon, saw around 400 tests done on Monday according to one of the testing staff.

Drive-through COVID testing at Byron Bay's Cavanbah Centre on Tuesday, March 30.

“We had a big rush of people, we were very busy first thing in the morning, but there’s a lot less cars now,” the staffer said.

Just before 11am the line of cars at Cavanbah was less than 50 cars in two lines.

At Byron Central Hospital in Ewingsdale at 11.15am more than 50 people waited in line under the rain to get tested.

People waiting to be tested at the COVID clinic in Byron Central Hospital on Tuesday, March 30.

Andrea Sawller, from Melbourne, said she had waited for about 45 minutes to get tested.

“I don’t mind the wait, but the rain is getting a bit cold,” she said.

Across the road, at The Farm, one of the sites visited by the sisters from Brisbane who tested positive for COVID-19, the doors remained closed.

“Our Farm will be closed today for a full deep clean in hopes to reopen tomorrow. We thank everyone for your support, stay safe and keep updated,” the business posted on its social media on Monday.

Byron Bay’s main street shops were open and cafes operating, but the town was not as busy as it normal in the days before Easter.

Main Beach at Byron Bay on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

At Main Beach at 11.30am the sand was almost deserted.

Meters away, the Byron Bay Surf Club had about 20 people waiting in line to get tested.

People waiting to be tested at the COVID pop up clinic at the Byron Bay Surf Club near Main Beach on Tuesday, May 30, 2021.

Patricia Lowe, from South Africa, said she had travelled to Byron Bay from Queensland and received a text message to attend a testing facility yesterday.

“I am happy that it is not too busy,” she said.

“I expected to be here for hours but I should be out within an hour, I hope.”

Across the road from the club The Beach Hotel - the second venue visited by the sisters from Brisbane - was getting ready to reopen at noon on Tuesday according to signs posted outside the venue.

The Beach Hotel in Byron Bay announced it was to reopen at noon on Tuesday after a deep clean up overnight, after two people positive to COVID visiting from Brisbane attended the venue on the weekend.

A hotel spokeswoman said the trust, health and safety of their staff, customers and the community was their priority.

“All staff who were working during this time, including those working (Sunday), were asked to immediately get tested and self-isolate,” she said.

“Our Retail bottle shop and the resort will continue to operate as normal.”

In Suffolk Park, where the two sisters from Brisbane who tested positive stayed over the weekend, the Suffolk Bakery remained closed until Wednesday.