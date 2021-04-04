COVID numbers, what 19,000 tests revealed

In the past four weeks, more than 19,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Northern NSW, and only one positive result has been detected.

Statistics revealed by Northern NSW Health show that makes it the region with the highest rate of testing in the state, with 61 tests conducted for every 1000 people in the region.

That’s not surprising given the recent outbreak connected to Byron Bay, but it is encouraging news for helping track down possible infections.

The second highest rate per 1000 people was in Northern Sydney, where there were 50 tests per 1000 people.

The 19,047 tests conducted, most were in the Byron area.

Where tests were conducted:

Ballina: 3746 – 129 per 1000 people

Byron Bay: 4346, – 124 per 1000 people

Kyogle: 222, – 25 per 1000 people

Lismore: 2844 – 65 per 1000 people, with one positive case recorded (connected to the Byron Bay cluster)

Richmond Valley, 965 – 41 per 1000 people

Tweed 3815 – 39 per 1000 people.