Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A doctor appeared in court for a drink driving offence.
A doctor appeared in court for a drink driving offence.
News

Covid GP busted drink driving after crashing to avoid roo

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN HER line of work she helps save lives, but her actions put the lives of herself and others at risk.

Niki Elise Springett, a doctor from New South Wales, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count each of driving under the influence of liquor and driving without due care and attention.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court, police were called to a single-vehicle crash at Kolonga at 8.30pm on July 9.

Yesterday, the court heard witnesses were overtaken on the highway by Springett who was travelling at speed.

Sgt Klaassen told the court Springett returned a positive roadside breath test, and later returned a reading of 0.245.

Springett told police she had swerved to miss a kangaroo before crashing her car.

Springett's lawyer Matthew Messenger told the court his client was a GP who had been working in Rockhampton to assist during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Springett was on her way to Brisbane to see her daughter.

Mr Messenger said no one was injured during the crash and it was extraordinary to see someone who save lives to come before the court for such conduct.

"She's profoundly embarrassed to be here today, she's a person who is normally responsible," he said.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney described the offence as a "very serious example of drink driving".

"Your conduct shows an incredible lack of judgment," he said.

Mr Moloney took into account Springett's plea came at an early opportunity.

Springett was fined $1800 and was disqualified from holding a licence for 16 months.

A conviction was recorded.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking excuses used by drunk drivers on the North Coast

        premium_icon Shocking excuses used by drunk drivers on the North Coast

        News A NURSE rushing to get to work and a tradie who was “only going around the corner” are just two of the people who have faced court.

        EXPLAINED: Next step for West Ballina mega-development

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Next step for West Ballina mega-development

        News THE 300-lot estate is estimated to cost more than $48 million.

        Casino school’s new $8m building project

        premium_icon Casino school’s new $8m building project

        News Next step is under way for major changes at this school

        Accused killer being treated in intensive care unit

        premium_icon Accused killer being treated in intensive care unit

        News ONE of the men charged over a fatal assault at Ballina wants his family to visit...