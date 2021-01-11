COVID clinic staff ‘flogged’ as people wait 4 hours

A health worker at the Lismore Base Hospital COVID-19 clinic has revealed staff are "getting flogged to say the least".

With only two fever clinics open on the Northern Rivers on weekends ‒ one at LBH and the other at Byron Central Hospital ‒ people waited for more than four hours to be tested.

In a post on The Northern Star's Facebook page on Sunday, one health worker said it was chaos.

"I did not stop all day, did not get a break," they wrote.

"We need more staff and we need more clinics set up, as the pressure on the Base is way too much.

"The wait is too long and, sadly, when it hits late afternoon and the line up is still down the road, we have to turn people away or we would have to be there until midnight.

"I am so glad people are doing the right thing and getting tested, we do appreciate everyone's efforts, especially those who are still nice to us even after they have waited so long.

"Perhaps we will get more help soon, but, then again, there are days when hardly anyone presents to the clinic.

"It is just crazy again every time there is an outbreak and we try to staff accordingly.

"I am so thankful for the awesome, tireless nurses, cleaners, wardies and admin I work with there. We manage to make each other laugh and get through the day."

Other locals also shared their experiences at Northern Rivers fever clinics.

Kimmy Smith: "How about people put pen to paper and ask our health minister to give LBH more nursing hours? Where do you think the nurses have been pulled from to work in the fever clinic? From our wards in LBH. We still need our nurses on the floors for our patients in the wards."

Nick Andrews: "Why not wait for the lines to get a bit smaller before going?"

Bec Hoath: "The line is huge and doubled back on itself this morning (Sunday). Security guards there as well."

Wendy Dahlene Johnson: "Four and a quarter hours … poor staff were overworked with no staff to replace them."

Jen Berger: "Two-and-a-half hours, fantastic staff. A coffee run from the cafeteria to the people in line could be an opportunity, just saying."

Patrick Deegan: "Booked in to the clinic in Casino on Friday by phone. Arrived at our appointment time, waited about 20 minutes. Simple process. Maybe NSW health could set up second clinic in Lismore with the same booking process."