How you can support local businesses right now

COVID19 is changing the way we live. For many people, navigating this new socio-economic landscape is challenging.

Lismore resident Sally Flannery has picked up the bat and built an online hub for the local community to interact with and support local businesses.

"In the nicest way possible I think there is a bit of a disconnect between traditional methods of support (i.e. how councils and government bodies are helping) and it's often just not quick enough or targeted enough," Ms Flannery said.

Beginning as a Facebook group to support small business after the bushfires and subsequent flooding, Ms Flannery's project grew into a platform where businesses could easily communicate whether they were open, how they were trading and what services they were offering.

"Basically, the website is to make it as easy as possible for people to find contact details and even discover new businesses," Ms Flannery said.

Ms Flannery added that the community has been sharing posts and inviting people to Facebook groups.

"Business owners have been amazing jumping onto the website and listing," she said.

Ms Flannery said the plan moving forward is to grow the online hub so people can easily find businesses to support during these confusing times and have the site as simple as possible for the community to navigate.

"I want to keep campaigning and promoting businesses and encouraging the community to support them if they can afford to," she said.

"I have set up a Facebook event for Saturday, March 28 called Netflix & Chew Party to promote our local food businesses by ordering takeaway then sharing on our Facebook page what you are watching on the box."

The event is open to the public and can be joined here https://www.facebook.com/events/140474300729352/

Business owners can list their business free at www.supportlismore.com. The Facebook group is called "Supporting Lismore Small Business".

