Lismore City Council's councillors will vote on the draft operational budget on Tuesday night. Photo: Lismore City Council
COVID-19 to leave a $1.5m hole in council’s budget

Aisling Brennan
5th May 2020 12:00 AM
LISMORE City Council is estimating it will lose up to $1.5 million in revenue next financial year due to the impact of COVID-19.

The council will be meeting virtually tonight, Tuesday, to discuss the draft 2020/21 operational budget.

In the council business papers, staff have mapped out their plan for the council budget for the next financial year but warn the “council has been in financial decline for the past decade”.

The report also outlines the financial impacts of the pandemic after the closure and reduction of several council assets, including GSAC, the airport and the Lismore Regional Gallery.

“The anticipated loss of revenue from the above areas are estimated to be in the range of $1.0- $1.5m for 2020/21,” the draft budget report states.

“Additional costs of approximately $30,000 have been incurred in implementing government social-distancing measures and work-from-home capabilities.”

Once again, the cost of road maintenance and construction seems to be a thorn in the side of the council budget, with staff reporting the “2020-21 budget contains no asset sales and $188,000 of” developer contributions”.

“The shortfall in these funds is being more than offset by grant-funded construction,” the report states.

“However, road construction in future years may face funding challenges if grant or alternative funding sources are not secured.”

Meanwhile, the draft budget report recommends the council adopts the full rate-pegging increase of 2.6 per cent for general rates.

For the average urban residential ratepayer, this means the rates would increase by approximately $44 to $1,272.

Other rate increases proposed include a $5.56 increase on the integrated waste collection service charge, a $15.31 increase on the rural collection service charge and $7.40 increase on the business collection urban service charge.

Meanwhile, the council proposes to increase the residential wastewater charge to $960 from $943. This is a $17 or 1.8 percent increase.

For the water charge, residents could see an increase on consumption charges to $4.09 per kilolitre from $3.91 per kilolitre, and the base service availability charge to $300.44 per annum from $278.48 per annum.

These increase the typical residential bill to $995 from $951 per annum, or a $44 or 4.6 percent increase.

The council will vote on the proposed budget tonight before it goes on public exhibition for 28 days.

