COVID-19: Sydney outbreak reaches Northern Rivers

A COVID-19 clinic has been set up at Byron Central Hospital.

A COVID-19 clinic has been set up at Byron Central Hospital.

THE COVID-19 cluster linked to a series of funeral gatherings has reached the Northern Rivers with a couple testing positive on Friday.

The couple in their 60s presented yesterday to the Byron Central Hospital fever clinic and were confirmed as positive.

>>> GAME CHANGER: PM’s goal of no community transmission

Northern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive Wayne Jones said that the couple had recently returned from Sydney and their cases have been associated with a series of funeral gatherings and a church service attended by a woman in her 40s from the Fairfield area, in Sydney.

A COVID-19 clinic has been set up at Byron Central Hospital.

“NSW Public Health Unit is conducting relevant interviews and contact tracing to ensure all steps are being taken to manage the risk,” he said.

“The couple are currently self-isolating at home.”

>>> RELATED: Queensland shuts out suburbs as virus creeps up coast

This now brings the total number of cases detected in Northern NSW to 58, with 53 overseas or interstate acquired, with five locally acquired, one from an unknown source.

COVID_19 check at airport: Temperature testing of passengers from flights coming from Melbourne and Canberra into Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

It brings the number of active cases for the region to five. In addition to these two new cases, the previous detection was of a 20-year-old woman who travelled from Melbourne to Ballina airport.

She flew into Ballina on July 12, and was tested positive on July 15, and is isolating with her parents in the 2480 postcode.

>>> RESPONSE: Jetstar speaks about positive COVID-19 case in Ballina

There are also two cases, one in the 2481 area near Byron, and one in the 2463 postcode area of Maclean that are listed as active cases within the area.

>>> PLEA: Sydney hotspot travellers should ‘stay away’

Mr Jones said that the health district was encouraging anyone with symptoms, however mild, to self-isolate and get tested.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones outside Byron Central Hospital on Thursday, April 2. Mr Jones has announced new measures to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Anyone with symptoms is also advised to refrain from visiting aged care facilities and hospitals. Everyone is also reminded to maintain physical distancing and hand hygiene,” he said.

“Anyone who is unable to practise physical distancing should wear a mask.

“More than 4,900 people have been tested during the last fortnight in NNSWLHD.”

>>> RELATED: 20,000 tests – How our COVID-19 lab keeps us safe

Testing is free and available to everyone in the region, including visitors. The site locations are/can be found at: https://nnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/about/covid-19-clinic-information/