COVID-19 support for NSW small-medium arts and screen sector

Create NSW has announced new funding initiatives and the repurposing of existing funding totalling $6.34 million to support independent artists and small to medium arts, screen and cultural organisations impacted by COVID-19.

Executive director Chris Keely said that the sector has been an unavoidable casualty of restrictions aimed at ensuring the safety of the community, but Create NSW is working proactively to protect the livelihood of our sector.

“As soon as the impacts emerged, we acted to convene Roundtables for close consultation with both the sector and our representative Art form Boards, and these measures follow on from flexibility for funded recipients which have already been communicated to the sector,” Mr Keely said.

“We are announcing accommodation assistance, new support for creatines to engage with online platforms, and a suite of new initiatives that provide employment and development opportunities, and new audience engagement and skillsharing for arts, screen and cultural organisations and individuals across the State.

“As we continue to look at further support across the sector, we are repurposing as much as we can within existing means to focus our attention on supporting the thousands of individuals and smaller organisations during this unprecedented time.”