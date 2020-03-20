Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Byron Bay Writers Festival 2019. Tickets to this year’s festival had been scheduled to go on sale in April.
Byron Bay Writers Festival 2019. Tickets to this year’s festival had been scheduled to go on sale in April.
News

COVID-19 pandemic puts Writers Festival plans on hold

Liana Turner
20th Mar 2020 4:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TICKETS to the 24th Byron Writers Festival were planned to go on sale on April 1.

But organisers have released a statement saying this has been put on hold due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

“Just last week we were in the midst of planning for the 24th Byron Writers Festival and this week we are empathising with our friends and colleagues in so many arts organisations across the nation,” festival director Edwina Johnson said in the statement.

“We are particularly thinking of our friends at writers’ festivals in Australia and New Zealand who have had to cancel their forthcoming festivals.

“Our hearts go out to all affected by this pandemic and our thanks to all who are working tirelessly to support communities everywhere.”

Ms Johnson wrote she was aware the community would be “inundated” with COVID-19 messages.

“The outlook for Byron Writers Festival 2020 changes daily, however in light of current public health advice regarding the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), festival tickets will not be going on sale on April 1 as previously planned,” she said.

“Byron Writers Festival are constantly appraising the public health recommendations from both Federal and State government, putting the safety of our festival guests, audiences, volunteers and staff as our first priority.

“The board and staff are closely monitoring all COVID-19 developments and will update you on plans for this year’s Festival in the coming weeks.

“Thank you for your patience and support.”

The festival’s Writers on the Road regional tour which was scheduled for March 30 to April 3 will be rescheduled to later in the year.

The annual residential mentorship, from May 11 to 15, will also be rescheduled and applications will be extended until April 30.
If you’re craving Byron Writers Festival insight, podcasts from past events are available at soundcloud.com/byronwf.

byron bay whats on byron writers festival coronavirus covid-19 northern rivers events
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qantas pilot and her mum set to make history in Ballina

        premium_icon Qantas pilot and her mum set to make history in Ballina

        News A FORMER Ballina girl will captain the first flight back to her hometown when Qantas starts its new route.

        WATCH: Dramatic rescue shows why Ballina bar is so dangerous

        premium_icon WATCH: Dramatic rescue shows why Ballina bar is so dangerous

        News Jet boat crew took on rough conditions to rescue people

        Was fifth COVID-19 case contracted locally?

        premium_icon Was fifth COVID-19 case contracted locally?

        Health North Coast COVID-19 case had "no obvious link to overseas travel"

        Confirmed coronavirus patient on Jetstar flight to Ballina

        Confirmed coronavirus patient on Jetstar flight to Ballina

        News NSW Health is urges "close contacts" to monitor for symptoms