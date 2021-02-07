COVID-19 pandemic ‘could last seven more years’

The world will continue to wrestle with the COVID pandemic for most of this decade, according to a new report.

Based on current vaccination distribution rates, the despised virus will be part of life until the late 2020s.

Bloomberg calculates that it will be at least seven years until the pandemic is over worldwide.

The media outlet said it built the "biggest database" of COVID-19 inoculations given across the globe, according to the New York Post.

The news came as the US reported more than 5000 deaths in a single day for the first time as America deployed troops to deliver vaccines. The nation also braced for a new spike in virus cases and deaths as Americans gathered for the Super Bowl weekend.

After looking at the numbers, Bloomberg concluded it could take most of a decade to reach herd immunity if distribution doesn't ramp up for two-dose vaccines.

America's high-profile COVID expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said 70-85 per cent of the population will need the vaccine in order to achieve herd immunity.

While the US is on track to reach that goal by 2022, it could take countries like Canada a decade at their current pace.

More than 119 million doses have been distributed worldwide but Bloomberg's tracker shows some countries, mostly rich, Western nations, are reaching 75 per cent coverage much faster than others.

For example, Israel is on track to see 75 per cent coverage by the northern spring but it could take Portugal four years, China seven years and Latvia almost nine years to reach herd immunity if vaccine distributions don't change.

The calculations are said to be "volatile," Bloomberg explained, especially with a rollout that's just a few months old and still marred with supply disruptions.

Canada's vaccination rate was cut in half recently after the country faced delays in shipments but as long as their contracts to buy more doses per person than any other country moves forward, they won't be stuck in pandemic hell for a decade.

The outlet noted the pace is expected to accelerate worldwide as more and more jabs become available - they pointed to major vaccine-manufacturing hubs in India and Mexico and said production is just getting started and only a third of countries have started vaccine campaigns.

Bloomberg's calculator is based on two doses for full vaccination and will be adjusted when the one-dose Johnson & Johnson jab is released widely.

While the inoculations haven't been approved for children, Bloomberg included the younger set in their calculation because they can be infected and transmit the pathogen.

The calculator does not take note of any natural immunity that might be afforded to people who have already had the virus because the CDC has said some immunity is offered after an infection but they're not sure how long it lasts.

A study by Mount Sinai published last week in the preprint server MedRxiv found reinfection is "common" among young people, especially those who had very mild cases or no symptoms at all when they had the bug. The researchers involved urged governments to include young, previously infected people in vaccine distribution.

Another study published this week suggested those who've had the virus may only need one dose of the vaccine.

Originally published as COVID-19 pandemic 'could last seven more years'