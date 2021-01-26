COVID-19: How a vaccine will roll out for us

Member for Page Kevin Hogan has outlined the timeline for how a COVID-19 vaccine could be administered across the country and for those in the Northern Rivers.



The Therapeutic Goods Administration yesterday provisionally approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in Australia.

Mr Hogan said the TGA approval was an important step in the fight against COVID-19.

“Australia is leading the world in fighting COVID-19 and our economy is one of the strongest globally,” Mr Hogan said.

“I welcome the TGA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine, with our own Australian experts finding it is safe, effective and of a high standard.

“This approval and the upcoming roll out of the vaccine will play an important part in our ability to manage the pandemic in 2021.”

The TGA provisional approval is for individuals 16 years of age and older. Two doses will be required – at least 21 days apart.

A priority group of Australians are expected to now receive their first dose of the vaccine as soon as it can be received from Pfizer and the necessary checks are undertaken by the TGA, prior to its distribution.

The latest advice given to the Government from Pfizer is that shipping and the first vaccinations are expected to be in late February.

Mr Hogan said in Australia the vaccine will be rolled out in five phases over the coming months and, over time, will involve more than 1,000 vaccination administration sites.

The priority groups have been determined based on the advice of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) which oversees Australia’s highly successful immunisation program.

The Australia Government, states and territories, regulators and the health and medical sectors are working together to finalise arrangements under the Australian Vaccination Strategy and detailed roll out plans. Further information about the Australian Government’s COVID-19 Vaccine National Roll-out Strategy can be found here:

How the vaccine will be rolled out:

(Each person requires two shots of the vaccine at least 21 days apart for efficiency. Population numbers are an estimate)

Phase 1a (Up to 1.4m doses)



Quarantine and border workers

Frontline health care worker subgroups for prioritisation

Aged care and disability care staff

Aged care and disability care residents

Phase 1b (Up to 14.8m doses)



Elderly adults aged 80 years and over

Elderly adults aged 70-79 years

Other health care workers

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people > 55

Younger adults with an underlying medical condition, including those with a disability

Critical and high risk workers including defence, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing

Phase 2a (Up to 15.8m doses)



Adults aged 60-69 years

Adults aged 50-59 years

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people 18-54

Other critical and high risk workers

Phase 2b (Up to 16m doses)



Balance of adult population

Catch up any unvaccinated Australians from previous phases

Phase 3 (Up to 13.6m doses)



< 16 if recommended