Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Byron Bay man remains on bail charged with inciting his dog to attack another person.
A Byron Bay man remains on bail charged with inciting his dog to attack another person.
News

COVID-19 delays hearing of man charged over dog attack

Liana Turner
24th Apr 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BYRON Bay man charged with causing his dog to attack another person won’t be able to face a hearing until later in the year.

Troy Brendan Ruthenberg, 39, was not required to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday and his solicitor, Kate Brady, made a written appearance via email.

The court heard no hearings could be listed in the coming months due to coronavirus (Covid-19).

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the matter to July 20.

At this stage, it’s expected a hearing date will be secured on that day.

Mr Ruthenberg, who was recently granted bail, has pleaded not guilty to causing a dog to inflict actual bodily harm and being the owner of a menacing dog which attacks another person over an alleged incident in the early hours of February 23 in Byron Bay.

He has pleaded guilty to failing to comply with menacing dog control requirements and possessing cannabis leaf two days after the alleged incident.

Police will allege he incited his Australian cattle dog x kelpie, named Gypsie, to attack another man on Jonson St, Byron Bay about 1.45am on February 23.

Mr Ruthenberg is under strict bail conditions, including that he must live with his mother in Cowper, northeast of Grafton, and must not go within 5km of the Byron Bay CBD except to attend court.

He’s not permitted to have any animal under his control.

byron bay local court dog attack northern rivers community northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jetstar flies back into Ballina

        premium_icon Jetstar flies back into Ballina

        News IN a welcome sign for the local economy the first Jetstar touched down into Ballina signalling a small step back to normality for the region.

        Take part in our virtual Anzac Day parade

        premium_icon Take part in our virtual Anzac Day parade

        News BOOTS won’t be marching, but we can honour our servicemen and women.

        Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        premium_icon Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        News The New Zealand Warriors hope to use Lennox Head as training base

        More beach carparks set to close

        premium_icon More beach carparks set to close

        News Pat Morton (Lennox Point) and Lighthouse Beach carparks from Thursday evening 23...