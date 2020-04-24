COVID-19 delays hearing of man charged over dog attack

A Byron Bay man remains on bail charged with inciting his dog to attack another person.

A BYRON Bay man charged with causing his dog to attack another person won’t be able to face a hearing until later in the year.

Troy Brendan Ruthenberg, 39, was not required to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday and his solicitor, Kate Brady, made a written appearance via email.

The court heard no hearings could be listed in the coming months due to coronavirus (Covid-19).

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the matter to July 20.

At this stage, it’s expected a hearing date will be secured on that day.

Mr Ruthenberg, who was recently granted bail, has pleaded not guilty to causing a dog to inflict actual bodily harm and being the owner of a menacing dog which attacks another person over an alleged incident in the early hours of February 23 in Byron Bay.

He has pleaded guilty to failing to comply with menacing dog control requirements and possessing cannabis leaf two days after the alleged incident.

Police will allege he incited his Australian cattle dog x kelpie, named Gypsie, to attack another man on Jonson St, Byron Bay about 1.45am on February 23.

Mr Ruthenberg is under strict bail conditions, including that he must live with his mother in Cowper, northeast of Grafton, and must not go within 5km of the Byron Bay CBD except to attend court.

He’s not permitted to have any animal under his control.