COVID-19 can’t stop school’s grand vision

WHEN opening a new school, the last thing you anticipate is the reality of a global pandemic sweeping across the globe and shutting down the world economy.

For staff at Lismore’s newest school it turned out that this was exactly what happened.

They have, however, pushed forward with a new installation and continued to expand on planned projects as well as their online learning platform.

While they never closed for the COVID-19 lockdowns, they are looking forward to seeing students return from home schooling.

Living School conductor (principal) John Stewart said the building was the third teacher and the idea was for students to be inspired to come to school.

“Our new bamboo ceiling is a continuation of our philosophy to create an environment that is part of the learning experience.

“The wave-like canopy took a week to install and was designed to create space of wonder around the room’s central piece - The Tree of Learning.”

He said while there were many issues they had thought they would encounter a global pandemic was not one of them.

“Essentially, we have just kept going by aligning the school to the government directives.

“We have been open as a school for those in need and also transitioned to online learning where students have the opportunity to explore Living School ideas at an age-appropriate level.

“All our teachers have been on-site each day and our younger kids have been supported through hard-copy teaching resources.

We never closed so look forward to being even more prepared when we welcome back those students who have stayed at home during the past month.”

He said COVID- 19 had meant they had fast-tracked their online curriculum.

“As a result, we pushed ahead with a podcast film editing suite in our ‘Train Of Thought’ to extend the production value of our multi-media content for the older kids.”