'Covered in maggots': Glider's fight for survival

Carers from WIRES Northern Rivers have been looking after this squirrel glider, which was found covered in maggots and eggs.

A SQUIRREL glider that was found covered in maggots and eggs has been given a second chance, thanks to the carers at WIRES Northern Rivers.

On May 7 the WIRES Hotline received a call for an injured glider, found lying on the ground in bushland at Mountain Top (between Jiggi and Nimbin).

WIRES volunteer Julie went to retrieve the female squirrel glider - a threatened species - and found her covered in very small maggots and eggs.

Julie transported her to WIRES volunteers Don and Renata, and the three dedicated carers spent an hour removing maggots and maggot eggs from all over the glider's body.

"The infestation was so bad that the only hope of getting rid of the maggots was to give her a bath in an appropriate medication,” a spokeswoman from WIRES said.

"Sadly two dead embryonic joeys were found in her pouch.

"The glider was exhausted, hydration and rest were the main priority, with regular checks for re-hatching of maggots, but the bath had solved that problem.”

The glider was closely observed.

Neurological issues were suspected but it soon became evident that her problem was an eye injury, with one eye now displaying a large ulceration.

She was examined by Lismore Central Vet Clinic and Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.

Iksha (meaning 'sight') required intensive treatment with eye drops given eight times a day.

"This was a difficult task as gliders are feisty, difficult to handle and can deliver a very nasty bite,” the WIRES spokeswoman said.

"For three weeks she was kept in a smaller cage and was transported to the vet for regular checkups.

"The improvement was considerable and once her eye treatment was decreased to four times a day she was transferred to a larger aviary where she could regain strength.”

Iksha was finally released back to her family at Mountain Top last week.

She shot out of the basket and up into the tree - she was home.