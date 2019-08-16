Cover blown: Journo's sick double life as a communist stooge

ESCAPE PLAN: With his cover blown local editor escapes back to the bosom of the workers paradise.

IF YOU are reading this editorial now it means I have made good my escape.

Shortly after midnight on an undisclosed night last week I set off on a raft made of 2,000 empty kombucha bottles I had hidden in the sand hills at the back of Tyagarah's clothing optional beach and have already rendezvoused with the Chinese mini-submarine waiting for me just off Julian Rocks.

I am now half way to Beijing where I will be lauded as a people's hero during my welcome home parade before being personally de-briefed by Xi Jinping who is anxious to hear tales of my influenced peddling amongst the capitalist running dogs of the Byron Shire.

Xi and I will crack a case of Grange and spend many happy hours laughing about the state of the shire's roads, the low standard of its public art and Byron Shire Council's inability to organise a decent military parade.

Its been touch and go for a while here in Byron with people beginning to wonder why I don't surf or at least talk about surfing incessantly, why I don't own a massive four wheel drive or why my wife isn't a social media influencer and why I don't own any Jack Johnson CD's.

But when ASIO deputy director-general Heather Cook told a parliamentary committee examining the impact of security laws on press freedom last week that foreign intelligence agents are using journalism as a cover and trying to recruit local reporters to help their activities, I knew the jig was up and I would need to be extracted post haste.

Its been a tough few years destroying the system from the inside as the editor of the Byron Shire News.

But to be honest my efforts have pretty much been redundant what with locals doing such a great job of destroying the joint anyway.

Nothing my communist overlords could do would trump turning over the country's environmental and energy policy to the coal mining industry.

At the behest of those interests and without us lifting a finger, Scott Morrison comprehensively alienated Australia from its nearest Pacific neighbours at last week's Pacific Leaders Forum of all places

And locally Beijing couldn't do any better than Airbnb at destroying and subverting a community than removing all the affordable housing stock and forcing up real estate prices.

Its working so well Premiere Xi is now an Airbnb super host.

And our work is pretty much complete regarding the destruction of the media.

As long Alan Jones still has some ammo left in his sock draw then we here in that peace loving workers paradise just north of Hong Kong are sweet.