Couture treatment for eyes with Bella Stone Lashes

WHY NOT? Bella Stone Gardner from Bella Stones Lashes has just relocated to Yamba. @bellastonegardner on Instagram.

HAVING effortless eyebrows and eyelashes is now much more attainable with the opening of Bella Stone Lashes in Yamba.

Business owner Bella Stone Gardner decided to bring her services to Yamba after being persuaded by a close friend to escape Byron Bay and check out Angourie.

"The perfect house became available and I knew it would make the most beautiful unique lash and brow room. It was easy I think if things are meant to unfold and it's handed to you on a plate, why not?"

Miss Gardner offers beauty services such as eyelash extensions, brow sculpting, lash lifts, feather tattooing and more.

Her love for the beauty industry began at 13.

"I was obsessed with looking after my body from a young age using the best skin care," she said.

"I have always had empowering women surrounding me and I have gifted that feeling on to all of my clients that visit me," she said.

Ms Gardner has 16 years experience including a diploma of beauty therapy and has worked in spas such as Australia's Endota Spa.

About seven years ago she opened her own shop in Byron Bay specialising in eyelash extensions and brow sculpting.

"I choose to specialise in eye couture because I liked the way it could change a woman's confidence and enhance natural features in a hour session with me!" she said.

She then moved into Rae's on Wategos under the name Bella Gardner Eye Couture, where she worked alongside skin specialist Marionne De Candia.

"I had the space to learn and grow in the industry. I looked up to Marion as I grew over the years in Byron," she said.

Bella Stone Gardner from Bella Stone Lashes in Yamba's work with muse Angel Riely @bellastonelash

Two years ago in Melbourne she trained in feather touch tattooing and volume extensions with a world-renowned Russian brow and lash stylist.

She stayed at the same hotel and shared dinner with Irina Levchuk and it left a lasting impression on her.

This inspired Ms Gardner to take to the air with her beauty services.

"I started flying to remote communities up in North Queensland, South Yarra in Melbourne and Broadbeach on the Gold Coast."

During this stage she lived part-time in Byron and lived in hotels on 10 hour back-to-back work days, applying eyelash extensions and doing brow sculptures.

"My business started with 35 girls all pre-booked on these trips before I even booked my first flight and grew to 600 plus girls in each location."

Ms Gardner aims to bring in more leading stylists to visit Bella Stone Lash Yamba clients in the near future so people can experience other top stylists.

To check out her work,

go to her Instagram

@bellastonelash